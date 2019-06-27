Trash, recycling will be collected in Albuquerque during Fourth of July holiday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The City of Albuquerque’s Waste Management Department is reminding residents that trash, recycling, and large items will be collected during the Fourth of July holiday.

All three convenience centers will be open Thursday, July 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Cerro Colorado Landfill will also be open that day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The main office for the Albuquerque Solid Waste Department at 4600 Edith NE will be closed for the Fourth of July and will reopen the following Friday on July 5. For additional information on Fourth of July closures, click here.