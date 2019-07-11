Tent Rocks National Monument announces July closures

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – OCTOBER 10: A view from Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument on October 10, 2018 in Cochiti Pueblo, New Mexico. The park is home to unique tent shaped rocks formed from volcanic eruptions that occurred 6 to 7 million years ago. Now the park is host to hiking trails, birdwatching and geologic observation.(Photo […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In observance of Pueblo de Cochiti cultural traditions and routine maintenance, Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument will be closed on July 13, 14 and 25.

This is one of 12 scheduled closures this year which also include: Jan 6, May 3, July 13-14, July 25, Nov. 1, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, the Friday before Easter, Easter Sunday, and the Monday after Easter.

Created in 2001, the Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument is managed by the Bureau of Land Management in cooperation with the Pueblo of Cochiti.

“This unique management relationship with the Pueblo is an asset to the Monument,” Albuquerque District Manager Danita Burns in a press release.