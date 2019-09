FILE- In this Sept. 11, 2014 file photo, David Pykon, right, and his fiancé Shelli Scrimale embrace while observing the 13th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center at the north pool of the memorial in New York. Pykon’s brother, Edward Pykon, was killed during the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001. Nearly a […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sunport will hold a moment of silence Wednesday morning in memory of the lives lost on 9/11.

Wednesday marks 18 years since the World Trade Center terrorist attack. On that day, 2,977 innocent people were killed.

To honor the lives lost, the TSA checkpoint at the Sunport will be closed for eight minutes beginning at 6:40 a.m. The first tower was struck at 6:46 a.m.