Sunport looks to add new bag screening technology

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s Aviation Department is looking into adding new technology at the Sunport to speed up the bag screening process.

Mayor Tim Keller is recommending an engineering group and architectural consultant to study whether it’s feasible for the airport to have an in-line baggage system.

Right now, TSA agents are manually screening checked bags before they’re put on the plane.

The system would include automated screening equipment to remotely screen and clear bags with fewer physical inspections.

