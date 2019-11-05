Supreme Court to decide if first-degree murder charges apply to suspects fleeing from police

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Should a person who kills someone else while fleeing from police during a chase face a first-degree murder charge? That is what the State Supreme Court is considering in two high profile Albuquerque cases where three innocent people were killed.

Three suspects, all charged with first-degree murder for killing people after running from police, and later, had those charges dropped by a judge. District court judges threw out the first-degree murder charges in both cases, and now, prosecutors are trying to get those charges re-instated.

Defense attorneys say the charge doesn’t equal the crime.

“The only issue we put before the court is that one of the charges that are involved in this case, which is aggravated fleeing of law enforcement charge, that it’s our opinion under the law that that can’t serve as a reason to charge a person with first degree felony murder,” attorney Nick Hart said.

Hart is the attorney representing Paul Garcia. Garcia and co-defendant Elexus Groves were charged in 2017 after police say they stole a van, fled from police, and crashed into a mother and daughter, killing them both.

Groves and Garcia were charged with first-degree murder. But last year, Judge Brett Loveless dropped the murder charges, saying a Supreme Court ruling was “murky” to the intent of someone wanting to kill another person while fleeing from police.

There’s also David Barber, who in 2017 led police on a chase in an RV through Albuquerque, then crashed and killed Tito Pacheco. Judge Loveless also dropped his felony murder charge.

In both cases, all of the suspects were then charged with second-degree murder. But the Attorney General’s office says these crimes are much more serious.

“I believe standing here today, arguing to the court that it’s quite clear, aggravated fleeing has more to it than second-degree murder,” prosecutor Victoria Wilson said.

The Attorney General’s office argued that a threat of violence, or the act of violence, to what Groves, Garcia, and Barber are accused of doing equals first-degree murder.

The trials for all three are being delayed until the appeal is ruled on. The Supreme Court justices could take weeks before ruling in this case.