1  of  3
Live Now
White House coronavirus task force to give Monday briefing Gov. Lujan Grisham gives update on COVID-19 in New Mexico WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

State Police respond to large crowd at Tower Park

Top Stories

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some people just don’t get the seriousness of the situation and that has police stepping in.

State Police responded to Tower Park Sunday where dozens and dozens of people were, possibly hundreds, according to some witnesses. People are supposed to be distancing themselves from others but there were people everywhere.

People who saw the situation on Facebook were outraged saying this is not helping the situation. Police didn’t say if they made any arrests.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞