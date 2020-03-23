State Police respond to large crowd at Tower Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some people just don’t get the seriousness of the situation and that has police stepping in.

State Police responded to Tower Park Sunday where dozens and dozens of people were, possibly hundreds, according to some witnesses. People are supposed to be distancing themselves from others but there were people everywhere.

People who saw the situation on Facebook were outraged saying this is not helping the situation. Police didn’t say if they made any arrests.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources