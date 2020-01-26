Star Wars Fest celebrated in Rio Rancho

by: KRQE Media

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Stormtroopers and Jedis gathered together in a galaxy, not so far away.

The Force took over Rio Rancho’s Loma Colorado Main Library today at the Annual Star Wars Fest. It gave fans of all ages a chance to celebrate the iconic series and this year, attendees even got to adopt and name a baby Yoda.

“Seeing all the community coming in here, it’s so fabulous seeing everyone and families of all ages just having a great time,” Library Director Lynette Schurdevin said. This is the event’s eighth year.

