Six bus crashes reported since launch of ART service

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There has been a sixth crash involving an Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus since service began just a week and a half ago.

The latest incident happened just after 2 p.m. near 52nd and Central Avenue. KRQE News 13 has confirmed that the car involved was an undercover police car, causing damage to its back bumper.

The city says the ART bus, which didn’t have much damage, was not at fault.

“It appears they were both traveling eastbound on Central when the car made a lefthand turn into the bus and the bus had the right of way,” city spokesperson Alicia Monzano said.

The crash happened in the same spot where the first ART-involved crash happened a week ago.