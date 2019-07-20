Silver Alert issued for Vanderwagen man

VANDERWAGEN, N.M. (KRQE)- The McKinley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man from Vanderwagen.

Eldon Thomas Simms left the area of 57 Tracy Lane in Vanderwagen on the evening of Friday, July 19 in a 1998 Green Ford F-150 Super cab with New Mexico plates reading PFH-525. It is believed he may be headed to the Safeway in Gallup.

Eldon is 81-years-old weighs 180-pounds and is 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has grey hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan pants, and brown shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the McKinley County Sheriff’s Office at 505-863-1410.