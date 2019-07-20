Silver Alert issued for Vanderwagen man

Top Stories

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

VANDERWAGEN, N.M. (KRQE)- The McKinley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man from Vanderwagen.

Eldon Thomas Simms left the area of 57 Tracy Lane in Vanderwagen on the evening of Friday, July 19 in a 1998 Green Ford F-150 Super cab with New Mexico plates reading PFH-525. It is believed he may be headed to the Safeway in Gallup.

Eldon is 81-years-old weighs 180-pounds and is 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has grey hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan pants, and brown shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the McKinley County Sheriff’s Office at 505-863-1410.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss