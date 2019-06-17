Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are still searching for a missing 76-year-old man. Everette Curley was last seen Saturday night at the Canyon Point Apartments near Central and Juan Tabo.

Curley suffers from dementia and diabetes. Police say he also walks with a slight hunch.

Curley is 5-foot-8, has brown eyes and gray hair. He was also last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt under a navy blue sweater, sweat pants and a black house shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective Joshua Thoma at (505) 924-6066 or call (505) 242-2677