Sex offender allegedly exposes himself to pre-schoolers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A sex offender is accused of exposing himself to children at an Albuquerque preschool.

At least four people reported seeing it happen Friday at Escuela Del Sol Montessori School near 6th and Marble. According to the criminal complaint, 27-year-old Jacob Segura stood shirtless, with his pants and boxers pulled down, revealing his genitals through the fence of the playground. One witness even said Segura was talking to the children. He was asked to leave but stayed close enough that police arrested him nearby.

Saturday, News 13 saw workers putting up a tarp along the fence, blocking the view in or out of the playground. People who live next to the school say they are disgusted by the allegations. “Scary, even must people walking by because they are playing and having a good time for people to stop and do something. I can hear them all going and yelling and going to their teachers and running to them, you know,” said Mary Lee Rios.

Segura is accused of exposing himself to at least five children. His first court appearance was Saturday morning, where the state filed a motion for preventative detention, meaning he’ll stay locked up until he appears in district court.

Online court records show a criminal history, including failure to register as a sex offender and possession of child pornography.