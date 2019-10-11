Sentencing postponed for man who shot driver in the face

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who pleaded guilty to shooting a driver in the face in a road rage incident will have to wait once more to find out his fate.

Felix Villanueva was supposed to be sentenced this afternoon, but District Court Judge Alisa Hart asked for more time to make her decision.

Villanueva’s defense team asked the judge to sentence the 21-year-old to young adult court so that he could get treatment and rehabilitation, instead of prison. They claim Villanueva suffers from PTSD from living on the streets as a teen.

The District Attorney’s Office, however, argues that young adult court is not appropriate for violent crimes, like those committed by Villanueva. Police say Villanueva was tailgating another driver near San Mateo and Cutler back in February, then shot him in the face through the windshield after he’d pulled over.

Prosecutors asked the judge to give him the maximum sentence of nine years in prison. Before postponing the sentencing, Judge Hart explained she wants to evaluate both requests before making her final decision.

Villanueva did address the court Friday afternoon, apologizing for his actions and asking the court and his victims for forgiveness. None of the victims were in the courtroom.

A new date for the sentencing has not yet been set.