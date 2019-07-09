Live Now
Senator Michael Padilla holds 7th annual job fair in South Valley

Local News

Unemployment Benefits_308695

FILE – This April 22, 2014, file photo shows an employment application form on a table during a job fair at Columbia-Greene Community College in Hudson, N.Y. The Labor Department releases its weekly report on applications for unemployment benefits on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Senator Michael Padilla is holding a job fair Wednesday, July 10.

According to the Albuquerque Economic Development, 122 local employers will be at the fair looking to fill 4,900 full-time and part-time positions. The job fair will be at Harrison Middle School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registered Employers at Job Fair

  • ABQ Ride
  • Acme Towing & Recovery
  • Adelante Development Center
  • Admiral Beverage
  • Affordable Solar
  • AGM – NEVADA
  • Alamogordo Public Schools
  • Albuquerque Collegiate Charter School
  • Albuquerque Fire Rescue
  • Albuquerque Police Department
  • Albuquerque Public Schools
  • Albuquerque Talent Development Academy
  • Ambercare
  • Associated Builders & Contractors
  • Bank of the West
  • Ben E. Keith Foods
  • Bernalillo Academy
  • Bernalillo County
  • Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center
  • BPL Plasma
  • Bueno Foods
  • Carlsbad Municipal Schools
  • CBS Chimney Sweepers
  • Chalmers Ford
  • Children, Youth, and Families Department
  • Cien Aguas International School
  • City of Albuquerque
  • City of Albuquerque Aquatics
  • CNM Community College
  • Comcast
  • Congresswoman Deb Haaland
  • Consumer Direct Care Network
  • Copart
  • CoreCivic
  • Cricket Wireless
  • Cumulus Radion Corporation
  • DVR
  • ESV Law Firm
  • Excel Staffing Companies
  • Expo New Mexico
  • Express Employment
  • Fidelity Investments
  • First Choice Community Healthcare
  • Fresquez Companies
  • Garcia’s Kitchen
  • Gilbert Sena Charter High School
  • Glaz-Tech Industries
  • Goodwill Industries of New Mexico
  • Gordon Bernell Charter High School
  • Greater Gallup Economic Development
  • HELP-NM
  • Heritage Home Healthcare and Hospice
  • HME Specialists
  • Home Care Assistance
  • Home Instead Senior Care
  • HP
  • IBEW Loc. 611
  • Kelly Services
  • La Vida Felicidad
  • Lavu
  • Legor USA
  • LifeROOTS
  • Lobo Protective Services
  • Mandy’s Farm
  • Manpower
  • MAS Charter School
  • Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District
  • Misson Achievement and Success Charter School
  • Montessori ONE Academy
  • National Roofing
  • New Mexico Caregivers
  • New Mexico Department of Transportation
  • New Mexico Gas Company
  • New Mexico State Police
  • New Mexico Taxation and Revenue
  • NORC at the University of Chicago
  • Northridge Electric
  • Northwestern Mutual
  • Office of the State Auditor
  • OLÉ
  • Open Skies Healthcare
  • Panda Express
  • Peak Legal
  • Pima Medical Institute
  • PNM Resources
  • ProDrivers
  • Pueblo of Sandia
  • Rio Grande Credit Union
  • Rose’s Southwest Papers
  • Route 66 Casino Hotel
  • S&P Data
  • Sabio Systems
  • Sacred Wind Communications
  • Sandoval County Detention Center
  • Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel
  • Select Staffing
  • Shamrock Foods Company
  • Sheraton Albuquerque Uptown
  • Siembra Leadership High School
  • SL Start
  • Southwest Carpenters
  • Sparkle Maintenance
  • St.  Claire’s HR Consulting
  • State Farm
  • Swire Coca-Cola
  • Sysco
  • TempurPedic
  • The Becerra Group
  • Theta Plate
  • TLC Child Development Center
  • T-Mobile
  • Total Managment Systems
  • TransCor America
  • U.S. Census Bureau
  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection
  • Ulta Beauty
  • United South Broadway Corporation
  • United States Postal Service
  • University of New Mexico
  • Vitality Works
  • Walgeens
  • Walmart
  • Workforce Connection
  • Youth Development Inc

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

