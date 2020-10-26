Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Senate voted 52-48 to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the lifetime role on the Supreme Court of the United States in a final vote on Monday evening, just over one week before Election Day. A swearing-in ceremony is set for later this evening at the White House.

Despite arguing through the night Sunday, Democrats were unable to stop the vote given the 53-47 GOP majority and most Republicans uniting in support over Trump’s nominee. Senate Democrats objected to the process, arguing that the winner of the Nov. 3 election should be the one to pick who fills the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Trump will celebrate the confirmation with a swearing-in event at the White House set for 9 p.m. EDT. Justice Clarence Thomas is set to administer the Constitutional Oath, a senior White House official said. NewsNation will stream the swearing-in event live right here.

Monday’s 52-48 vote was the closest high court confirmation ever to a presidential election, and the first in modern times with no support from the minority party. Vice President Mike Pence’s office said Monday he would not preside at the Senate session unless his tie-breaking vote was needed after Democrats asked him to stay away when his aides tested positive for COVID-19. His vote was not necessary.

The Supreme Court says Chief Justice John G. Roberts will administer the Judicial Oath to Barrett, who will become the 103rd Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, in a private ceremony on Tuesday. Upon administration of that oath, Barrett will be able to participate in the work of the Court.

The 48-year-old appellate judge’s rise opens up a potential new era of rulings on abortion, gay marriage and the Affordable Care Act. A case against the Obama-era health law is scheduled to be heard Nov. 10.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett arrives to the U.S. Capitol on October 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to send the vote to the full Senate Thursday. The panel approved Barrett 12-0, with all Republican members voting yes while the Democrats weren’t in attendance as a form of protest.

Barrett is the sixth justice on the nine-member court to be appointed by a Republican president, and the third of President Donald Trump’s first term in office.

Barrett has been a judge since 2017, when Trump nominated her to the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. But as a longtime University of Notre Dame law professor she had already established herself as a reliable conservative in the mold of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, for whom she clerked in the late 1990s.