Sen. Tom Udall reacts to U.S. strike on Iranian general

WASHINGTON (KRQE) – The U.S. is sending thousands of troops to the Middle East after the killing of a powerful Iranian general.

American forces had been tracking Gen. Qaseem Soleimani for days, eventually killing him in a drone strike Thursday. The U.S. blamed him for a rocket attack that killed an American in Iraq last month, and for last week’s attacks at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

President Trump ordered the operation without Congressional authorization. On Friday, KRQE News 13 asked New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall about the situation.

“I think this has put us in a very precarious situation internationally and I just wish that this reckless action by the president hadn’t been taken,” he said.

Iran’s supreme leader has vowed revenge.