Search for grizzly bear who attacked bow hunters called off

MADISON COUNTY, Mont. (KRQE) – Fish and Wildlife in Montana have stopped searching for a grizzly bear that attacked two New Mexico men.

The two bow hunters survived the encounter in the Gravelly Mountains earlier this week. One of the men had a large gash on his head, the other was left with slashes on his lower body.

There was then a second attack a few hours later about a mile away. After three days of searching by air and ground, officials found no sign of any grizzlies in the area of the attacks.

KRQE News 13 has still not been able to identify the two hunters. The third hunter was hospitalized for several days but is expected to be okay.