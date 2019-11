DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad has more to offer than just the Polar Express.

Meet Cinders and Switch. The reindeer duo are on loan from Santa Claus himself and are being housed at the Durango Train Depot where the Polar Express takes off.

“We phoned Santa based on the connections we had and he said, ‘Sure, bring them on down and display them for all to see,'” a spokesperson said.

The Polar Express runs through January 2. For details, click here.