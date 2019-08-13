Santa Fe vandalism suspect hit with more charges

by: KRQE Media

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of going on a vandalism spree near the Santa Fe Plaza is now facing even more charges. Gilbert Valdez was arrested last week after police say he was caught on camera etching the windows of shops along San Francisco Street.

He was originally charged with damaging 11 businesses, but now he’s been slapped with charges for four more in the same area. They include the La Fonda Hotel, where he’s accused of etching not only windows but also mirrors inside a bathroom.

Police caught up with Valdez after he ran into one of the business owners and asked for the time, and the owner recognized him. He remains behind bars.

