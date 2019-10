ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — Attorneys have taken an initial step toward suing a New Mexico sheriff's department accused of retaliating against a journalist as she reported on use-of-force at a high school and other stories about the department.

The American Civil Liberties Union sent a tort claims notice to the Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office last week, outlining concerns that Sheriff James Lujan and his department infringed on the constitutional free press rights of Tabitha Clay, a reporter for the Rio Grande Sun.