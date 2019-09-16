Santa Fe student awarded grant for designing state ornament

Live Now
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A college student from Santa Fe submitted the winning design for next year’s state ornament.

Carrie Dada from the Institute of American Indian Arts created the ornament, with the theme “New Mexico Films the Great American West.” It earned her a $2,500 grant from the Governor’s Mansion Foundation, which sponsors the annual contest. Four runners-up also received grants.

Proceeds go to back to the foundation, which is responsible for preserving the interior design and history of the Governor’s Mansion.

