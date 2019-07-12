Santa Fe PD: New Mexico singer killed in murder-suicide

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police have ruled the fatal shooting of a popular New Mexico singer and her husband a murder-suicide.

Singer Ernestine Romero and her husband, Jessie Saucedo, were found dead in a parking lot in downtown Santa Fe Thursday afternoon.

Police believe Saucedo shot Romero twice in the chest as she sat in the passenger seat of their SUV before killing himself. They say the suspected firearm was recovered from the scene.

Ernestine Romero was a well-known local singer and employee of the State Public Education Department.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.