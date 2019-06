SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe city councilors have approved a significant pay hike for its police department.

After a police officer gets off probation, they will be paid $22 an hour for the first two years. By five years, pay will jump to $30 an hour.

It’s still less than the $29 an hour incoming Albuquerque police officers make, but it’s closer to the starting pay for State Police at $23 an hour.