San Juan County announces app to report illegal dumping

Top Stories

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE)- The county of San Juan has created a free app that allows the public to report illegal trash dumping.

Called Clean Up San Juan, the app is available for iPhone and Android smartphones and allows users to mark their GPS location and upload photos to show clean-up crews exact dumping locations.

County officials remind residents that dumping trash on public lands is against the law and can result in 90 days in jail and a fine of $1,000.

Click here to download for iPhone. Click here to download for Android.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss