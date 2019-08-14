San Juan County announces app to report illegal dumping

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE)- The county of San Juan has created a free app that allows the public to report illegal trash dumping.

Called Clean Up San Juan, the app is available for iPhone and Android smartphones and allows users to mark their GPS location and upload photos to show clean-up crews exact dumping locations.

County officials remind residents that dumping trash on public lands is against the law and can result in 90 days in jail and a fine of $1,000.

Click here to download for iPhone. Click here to download for Android.