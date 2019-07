ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Middle and high school students in Roswell will get to sleep in a little later some days this school year.

According to the Roswell Daily Record, the school bells won’t ring until 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. The late start is part of a new teacher program to set aside time for teachers to meet and discuss everything from instruction to student performance.

To help parents adjust, local Boys and Girls Clubs will provide a place for students to go in the mornings.