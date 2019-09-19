Roswell school district suffers computer hack

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell School District computer system has been hacked and it has basically crippled all communication. Everything from internet and phones to their grading system, are offline.

Superintendent Dr. Ann McIlroy said the attack occurred on Sep. 1 at 12:01 a.m. “It has impacted our internet service and phone service as a result because we have voiceover IP system phone service, so our schools have been without internet and phone service since Sep. 1,” McIlroy said.

This has made it difficult for parents to contact schools or the main office. It’s also forced teachers to find a new way of doing things. They told KRQE they’ve had to go to old-fashioned grading books.

For some experienced teachers, that’s been easy. However, for newer ones, it’s been quite an adjustment, especially since the outage has lasted so long. Most teachers and administrators are using their cell phones and personal email to communicate with parents.

McIlroy says their IT department is working to get the system back up and running. The good news is that they were alerted to the hack rather quick and were able to react. “We feel fairly confident at this time that we have not lost any identifiable information for either students or employees,” said McIlroy.

An investigation on who was behind the attack is still underway. “They have since learned that this was a very sophisticated attack, so it’s not some creepy guy in his mother’s basement just hacking into systems for maliciousness,” the superintendent added.

McIlroy said two of their three servers are back up. It is unclear how long it will take to get the system fully restored.