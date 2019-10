ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are asking for help tracking down a man wanted for murder.

Officers were called Friday night to a home near Mescalero and Garden where they found 33-year-old Griselda Rascon shot in the head. They believe the man responsible was her boyfriend, 34-year-old Jesus Robles.

Robles is charged with first-degree murder and being a felon with a gun. Roswell police are asking people with information on his whereabouts to contact them.