The City of Roswell is giving away Billy Ray Cyrus meet-and-greet tickets for its Fourth of July concert.

There are two ways to enter: Post a picture in your best Billy Ray Cyrus getup and use the hashtag #BillyRayCyrusRoswell. You can also visit the Roswell Visitors Center or the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico, snap a picture with their sign and post it using the same hashtag.

A winner will be randomly selected on July 1.