Road projects to begin in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers in Santa Fe will soon experience a smoother ride. The Department of Transportation tells the Santa Fe New Mexican it’s gearing up to smooth out pavement on some major Santa Fe streets.

These streets include St. Michaels Drive between Cerillos Road and St. Francis Drive, Paseo de Peralta between Old Taos Highway and St. Francis Drive, and Guadalupe Street from its intersection with Paseo de Peralta to Santa Fe National Cemetery. The DOT will be fixing potholes, do blade patching and crack sealing beginning this summer.

Work is also scheduled on N.M. 599 between N.M. 14 south of the city to the exit for U.S. 84/285. The total cost of the project is roughly $8 million and is funded by the state.

The New Mexican states that “core” work has already begun on St. Michael’s Drive and small sections of roadway are beginning to be cut to determine the extent of the required repairs.

