Report lists VA mental health care issues in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A new report from the U.S. Veterans Affairs shows a list of issues that result in limited mental health care access for New Mexico veterans.

The report by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General highlights several concerns such as hiring delays, training, and staff shortages. This report stems from an anonymous complaint from March 22, 2017.

The inspection began March 8, 2018, and focused on four concerns: patients’ limited access to outpatient mental health care; delays in outpatient mental health care, factors, such as staffing and training, that affected outpatient mental health care access; and an incomplete Administrative Investigation Board review and action plan.

Senator Tom Udall called the issues unacceptable in a press release.

“It is beyond clear that the VA must take immediate action to address staffing and provider shortages and recruitment issues that are leading to these unacceptable and longstanding issues at the New Mexico VA Health Care System,” said Udall in a statement.