Pueblo of Santa Ana distances itself from presidential visit

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to Rio Rancho, the Pueblo of Santa Ana says it does not select or approve any events held at the center.

The president is scheduled to speak at the Santa Ana Star Center at 7 p.m. on Monday evening. The center says the facility is owned by the city of Rio Rancho, and that it does not have a role in scheduling upcoming events. In fact, the pueblo says it disavows any connections or involvement with such events.

In anticipation of large crowds and high security in the surrounding area, Rio Rancho Schools, as well as city and county facilities will be closed for the day.