Public Education Dept. expects to give update on school closure later this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state’s order closing public schools for three weeks has not been changed, meaning K-12 students are slated to return to class on April 6.
A lot of parents and kids are wondering are they really going back so soon? The Public Education Department says it is seeking guidance from health officials and the feds about extending that closure and expect to give an update later this week.
