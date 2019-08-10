Prosecutors fighting to keep serial drunk driver locked up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is pushing to keep a serial drunk driver off the streets while they work to convict him of what would be 13th DWI.

KRQE News 13 reported on Ivan Chavez, the man Santa Fe police pulled over on Wednesday who they say already has 12 DWI convictions. However, the judge could only find five of those convictions.

A spokesperson for the DWI resource center says that’s a result of bad record-keeping and could lead to Chavez not facing serious-enough consequences.

Now, prosecutors have filed to keep Chavez in jail until his trial. A judge will make that decision next week.