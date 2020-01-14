Prosecutors fighting to keep hit-and-run suspect locked up

Matthew Nieto

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is fighting to keep a young man involved in two serious crashes behind bars.

Matthew Nieto was sentenced to probation for his role in a 2017 carjacking and crash at Eubank and Menaul that killed an innocent man. Then on Friday, police say he was involved in another serious crash at Eubank and Lomas. Police say he hit an SUV head-on, then got out of his car and tried to run off.

Over the weekend, a judge ordered his release. While he is still being held on a probation violation, the state wants to make sure the doesn’t get out. Prosecutors have filed a motion arguing he is a danger to the community and are asking a judge to keep him locked up until trial.

