President Trump, first lady Melania Trump test positive for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump leave after the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Tweet from the President. The president’s positive coronavirus test comes after he and first lady were exposed to one of their closest aides, Hope Hicks, who tested positive Thursday.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER,” the President said on Twitter.

Both the president and the first lady began self-quarantining Thursday night after receiving word of Hicks’ positive test.

The 74-year-old president is considered at higher risk for complications given his age. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people in the age range of 65 to 74 are 5 times more likely to be hospitalized than someone 18-29. Similarly, someone in that age group is 90 times more likely to die from the disease.

As NewsNation previously reported, Hicks traveled with the president multiple times this week, including on Marine One, the presidential helicopter, for a Minnesota rally Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night’s first presidential debate.

