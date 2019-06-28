Presale passes available for weekend Mommy Market pop-up event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Presale tickets for the Mommy Market are on sale Friday.

The Mommy Market event is a consignment sale featuring gently used maternity and kids clothes, plus baby items. Everything from clothing to books, furniture, and toys are available.

Presale shopping occurs the Thursday and Friday prior the event and the community is encouraged to shop earlier if interested in large items. No strollers are allowed at the presale dates but are welcome on Saturday and Sunday.

Children are not allowed at presale unless in a carrier and under 9-months-old. Everyone is welcome to the Saturday and Sunday event days.

The Mommy Market takes place Saturday, June 29 at Berean Baptist Church located on Eubank and Montgomery. For additional information on presale tickets, click here.