Pres. Trump: ‘We’re building a wall in Colorado’

PITTSBURGH (KRQE) – Remarks made by President Trump during a conference in Pittsburgh on Wednesday has the internet in a frenzy.

“We’re building a wall on the border of New Mexico and we’re building a wall in Colorado. We’re building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works that you can’t get over, you can’t get under,” President Trump said.

While he hasn’t clarified what he meant, there are no reports of plans to build a border wall in Colorado.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis responded on Twitter saying, “Well, this is awkward…Colorado doesn’t border Mexico.”