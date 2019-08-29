Preparations for Railyard redevelopment could cost city millions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Getting the Railyards ready for redevelopment could cost the city millions of dollars.

The Albuquerque Journal is reporting that the preparation costs could range anywhere from $50 million to $80 million. Those costs would come from infrastructure, environmental remediation, and structural renovations.

An Oregon-based consulting group filed a report with the city this month recommending they stay on the lower end somewhere around $55 million for a medium-density redevelopment strategy.