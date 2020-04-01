Positive COVID-19 case at Holloman Air Force Base

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo confirms they have a positive case of COVID-19.

Ther person is in isolation until they are no longer symptomatic. Officials, there are tracking down anyone who may have come into contact with the person.

