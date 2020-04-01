Positive COVID-19 case at Holloman Air Force Base

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – NFL league has agreed upon an expanded playoff system. Going from 12 games to now 14, the NFL Playoffs will have two extra Wildcard games and will only have one by for the Top Team in the AFC and NFC.

Sticking with football, the University of New Mexico Head Coach Danny Gonzales is keeping his team fired up even with the COVID-19 pandemic going on. Gonzales along with his coaching staff are holding meetings and are even giving workouts to players via the internet. Gonzales is even trying to spread the Lobo brand, even with COVID-19 effecting collegiate recruiting.