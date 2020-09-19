Politicians, dignitaries react to the death of Justice Ginsburg

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The death Friday of equal rights icon Ruth Bader Ginsberg, or RBG as she was affectionately known by many Americans, stunned many on both sides of the political aisle.

The 87-year-old Ginsburg, who announced in July she is being treated for cancer, had officiated a friend’s wedding last month and had been taking oral arguments over the phone during the pandemic.

“Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in a press release from the court.

Respect the nation’s second female jurist quickly poured in from across the political spectrum.

Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020

"Laura and I join our fellow Americans in mourning the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls." Read full statement: https://t.co/qNGbgc1ZMz — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) September 19, 2020

The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a tremendous loss to our country. She was an extraordinary champion of justice and equal rights, and will be remembered as one of the great justices in modern American history. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 19, 2020

The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life.



My full statement: pic.twitter.com/NOwYLhDxIk — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 19, 2020

An icon. A hero. A woman way ahead of her time.



Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87 https://t.co/owly4HAkTm — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 18, 2020

A profound and fearless advocate for women, equality, and justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s impact will undoubtedly be felt for generations. My thoughts are with her family, colleagues, and all who were inspired by her lifetime of service. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 19, 2020

I want to express my sincere condolences to the family of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a titan & legend on the Supreme Court whose undeniably brilliant legal mind & dedication to justice & equality moved our country forward. We’ve lost a champion tonight, but her legacy lives on. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) September 19, 2020

The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020

RBG was a seminal legal figure. If she never served a day on the Court she would still have been considered a giant. Ruth Bader Ginsburg shaped the law and in doing so changed this nation. Hers was a consequential life well led. We are all in her debt. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) September 19, 2020

My statement after hearing of the passing of Justice of United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: pic.twitter.com/1zhWSH5hhg — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) September 19, 2020

May the Lord see Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to her well-earned rest. May we continue fight for Justice here with her passion, brilliance and extraordinary mischief. Until good is done. #RBG — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) September 19, 2020

My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Ruth Bader Ginsburg tonight. She leaves a legacy of thoughtful public service, a dedication to the law, and a life of great accomplishment. May she Rest In Peace. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a titan of justice. Her jurisprudence expanded the rights of all Americans, shaping our lives for the better. And her example now shines within the history of our country, there to inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/GffcMQivDx — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 18, 2020

According to family, Ginsberg said before her death that her “most fervent wish” was that she not be replaced until a new president is installed.