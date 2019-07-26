Police search for suspect after child struck with vehicle

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police are looking for a man accused of hitting a child with his car. Police say it happened Thursday morning in the 1700 block of North Delaware.

They say a man hit the child with his car while trying to leave the scene of a domestic disturbance. Paramedics rushed the child to the hospital.

The condition of the child is unknown. Anyone with any information regarding the accident is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770 or Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888- 594-TIPS(8477).