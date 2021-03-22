Watch Live: Police responding to active shooting in Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (NewsNation Now) — Police are responding to an active shooter at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

Officers were initially called to the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive for reports of a man shot in his vehicle, NewsNation affiliate KDVR-TV reported.

When officers arrived the suspect began shooting at them, police said.

A witness told KDVR that they had just left the store after checking out and heard what sounded like fireworks.

The witness said a guy was wearing tactical gear carrying an “AR-15 style weapon.”

The witness also said they ran back inside and told people about the shooter outside, ran into the back of the store and left through the delivery entrance. The witness also told KDVR that the shooter was in the parking lot, and they were unclear if he entered the store.

Boulder Police told people to avoid the area.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

Download the free NewsNation Now app to receive updates on this developing story.