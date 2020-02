Austin Trout returns to the ring Saturday to fight in his home state of New Mexico.

"It feels wonderful to be back in New Mexico fighting again," said Trout. "I haven't fought here since, gosh, 2008 I think. So, over ten years ago and to be the star, I feel like that's where I belong and I'm going to continue to be in that place." Trout, the former WBA light middleweight champion, will face Rosbel Montoya in a ten-round headliner broadcast on the Impact Network.