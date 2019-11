LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexico woman simply couldn’t resist a cigarette, allegedly causing a crash trying to reach for one.

According to a criminal complaint, Las Vegas police responded to an abandoned car that was crashed into two parked cars late last month. The car was registered to 23-year-old Savana Romero.

She admitted to having three beers before driving, and then she said she reached down for a cigarette prior to the crash. She’s charged with DWI and other charges.