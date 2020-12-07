PHOTOS: 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor

The United States marks the 79th anniversary of the attack of Pearl Harbor on December 7, 2020. On this day in 1941, Japan staged a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor and destroyed the US Pacific Fleet.
According to the National World War II Museum, for almost two hours, Japan attacked American ships and servicemen. The Pearl Harbor Visitors Bureau reports that the total number of military personnel killed was 2,335 including 2,008 Navy personnel, 109 Marines, and 218 Army.
Sixty-eight civilians were also killed. On December 8, 1941 Congress declared war on Japan.
