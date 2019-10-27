Paranormal investigators explore claims of haunted Press Club

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An old log cabin known today as the Press Club has a long history and some even claim it’s haunted.

Ahead of Halloween, a of paranormal investigators will be exploring those claims.

Zachary Kluckman, the lead investigator for Horns paranormal, greets the spirit at the Albuquerque Press Club every time he walks through the doors.

Kluckman says “Mrs. M” is the former owner of the cabin. He explains she was a nurse at the old sanitarium, now the Hotel Parq Central.

Kluckman claims she often used the cabin as a place for her patients to stay.

“There have been several deaths associated with the place, you know tuberculosis patients who had passed on,” said Kluckman.

He says he’s had his own experiences, and he’s also heard plenty of other ghostly stories from members of the club.

Tomorrow night Kluckman and his team of investigators hope to hear from Mrs. M and any other lingering spirits during a public ghost tour they’re hosting.

Kluckman says he hopes everyone who comes walks away with a story to tell, or at least an appreciation of the building and all of its history.

The ghost tour starts at 11:45 Sunday night, but you have to buy tickets ahead of time.