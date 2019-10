ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead from a fire in southeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue says the garage caught fire Tuesday afternoon along Abilene Avenue near Avenida Cesar Chavez and Broadway.

It’s still unclear what exactly happened, but one firefighter was also injured. Their condition is stable.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.