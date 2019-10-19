NMSU professor, alumnus research hummingbird behavior

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – An NMSU professor and alumnus are studying the science of human behavior by researching hummingbirds.

A Department of Biology professor and a former student wanted to know why the birds use certain vocal and visual displays. After researching the hummingbirds in Costa Rica, they found that they learn how to communicate by watching others. They say to better understand how humans’ vocal learning patterns could be similar, they would need to research the birds’ brain activity.