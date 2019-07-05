NMDOT asks drivers to have patience during I-40 summer construction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico Department of Transportation is asking residents to have patience this summer as they encounter construction on three different stretches of the interstate.

Construction will take place in the following areas:

I-40 from Mile Marker 119.8 to Mile Marker 120.8 about six miles east of Laguna and 12 miles west of the Bernalillo County and Cibola County line

I-40 from Mile Marker 37.6 to Mile Marker 42.8 at Exit 39 which is about 18.7 miles east of Gallup and north of Jamestown

I-40 at Manuelito Canyon about four miles east of the New Mexico and Arizona state line

In all three areas traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction and traffic backups are frequently occurring. NMDOT asks that commuters are patient and encourage them to travel in the morning or before 2 pm. if possible.

Travelers are also asked to pay attention to slow commercial vehicles as well as obey all posted traffic signs and warnings in the construction zone.

According to NMDOT, the project areas feature roadways and bridges that were built decades ago and are in need of repair due to safety reasons.