NM lawmakers push to clean up toxic chemicals at Air Force bases

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some state lawmakers are supporting the lawsuit against the Air Force over toxic chemicals.

The Albuquerque Journal is reporting that State Senators Mimi Stewart and Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, as well as Representative Andres Romero, have asked the US District Court to let them file a brief supporting New Mexico’s lawsuit to compel the Air Force to clean up the contamination.

The lawsuit surrounds the case of toxic firefighting foam that contaminated the ground near Holloman and Cannon Air Force bases. The Air Force has asked the case be dismissed on grounds of immunity.