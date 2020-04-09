1  of  2
Newly-found hospital beds donated by Rio Arriba County

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, beds are set up inside a mobile emergency room outside a hospital in Georgia. According to a new study published in the journal Science on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, a widely used software program that helps guide care for millions of patients is flawed by unintentional racial bias. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Desperately-needed hospital beds were provided by Rio Arriba County to the primary county hospital, Presbyterian in Española, as well as Taos County for use at Holy Cross Hospital.

Thirty-four beds were delivered to Presbyterian Hospital began Thursday and 20 were delivered Wednesday to Taos County. Due to the rising demand for beds in the COVID-19 response, local hospitals in both Rio Arriba and Taos counties have been struggling to expand capacity and access much-needed equipment like hospital beds.

Rio Arriba County identified 82 hospital-grade beds were available for the County’s COVID-19 response. They originated from the Española Valley Nursing Home, a facility the County purchased just over a year ago and is currently being converted into a behavioral health facility to be run by Darren’s Place.

